Tiaa Fsb Buys 1,405 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Target were worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $248.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.10 and a 200 day moving average of $243.92. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

