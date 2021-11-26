Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,384 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD opened at $154.51 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

