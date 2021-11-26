Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,689. The firm has a market cap of $485.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.