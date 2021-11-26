Reliant Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,185 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial accounts for approximately 2.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,341,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,531 shares of company stock worth $4,273,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNV. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. 1,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,860. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

