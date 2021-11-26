Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lifted by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,725. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.