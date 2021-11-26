ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Boosted by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $108.04. 105,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,234. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $97.22 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.