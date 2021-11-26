MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,301,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $294.59 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

