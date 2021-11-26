Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 23,697 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $8.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $463.03. 70,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.