SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 18,005 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

FANG stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.