WESPAC Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 131.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.77.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $44.90. 16,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

