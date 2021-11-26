WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 193.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

NYSE:COF traded down $8.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,961. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $85.16 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

