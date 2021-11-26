WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 163.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up about 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 195,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,197,000 after purchasing an additional 184,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,711,000 after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.37. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

