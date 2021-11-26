WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. 41,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,805. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

