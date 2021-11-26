Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.3% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $8.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.96. 66,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,651. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

