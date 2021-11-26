13,181 Shares in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter worth $482,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:THD traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $74.04. 1,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,512. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $83.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.17.

