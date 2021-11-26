Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 3.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cintas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $437.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $452.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.