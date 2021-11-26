Forterra (LON:FORT) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 312.71 ($4.09).

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 276.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 285.19. The company has a market cap of £564.76 million and a PE ratio of 15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

