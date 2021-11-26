Courier Capital LLC Has $18.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $18,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

