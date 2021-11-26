Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,220. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

