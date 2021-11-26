Courier Capital LLC Sells 475 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.08 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

