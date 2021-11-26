National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NFG traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.61. 1,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.70. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Fuel Gas stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.