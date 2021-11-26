RHS Financial LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $111.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.