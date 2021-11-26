RHS Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.0% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,679,000 after buying an additional 481,072 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 399.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 288,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 230,316 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $14,640,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $14,274,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after buying an additional 104,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,611. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.29. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $97.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

