Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,385,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $73,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 506,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 350,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.92. 2,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $54.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

