Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC decreased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,588 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after buying an additional 1,044,805 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $71,896,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,717 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.44. 382,976 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

