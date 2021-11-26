Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 128.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

