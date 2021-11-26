Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.13. 91,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,842. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $115.36 and a 1-year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.