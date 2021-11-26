DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of AES by 160.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Shares of AES opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.