Zacks: Analysts Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Announce $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to announce $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.58. The stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,163. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,873,000 after purchasing an additional 538,394 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,764,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

