DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,740 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $160,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $665.80 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $630.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $602.50. The firm has a market cap of $317.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

