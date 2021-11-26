Riverview Trust Co Has $253,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after buying an additional 125,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $7,401,517.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $166.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.35. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

