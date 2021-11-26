Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 437 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,644,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $149.01 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.71 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

