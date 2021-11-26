YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $96.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. YETI has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.89.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,348,664. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

