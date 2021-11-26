MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.46. 234,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

