iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18,692.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG traded down $5.60 on Friday, hitting $192.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,759. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.36.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.