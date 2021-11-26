Reliant Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,185 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Synovus Financial accounts for approximately 2.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after buying an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,531 shares of company stock worth $4,273,730. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,860. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

