Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 1,795 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $215.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.56 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.82.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

