iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 923.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,815,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

IYG stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,759. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.36.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

