NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 207.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $326.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $814.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.39 and its 200 day moving average is $211.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

