Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

AMGN opened at $203.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.72 and a 200-day moving average of $227.60. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.