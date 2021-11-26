Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

