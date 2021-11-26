Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 707 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after buying an additional 1,320,474 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $186.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average of $188.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

