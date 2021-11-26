Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,628.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $975.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,476.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,437.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

