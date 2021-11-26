Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 420 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

