Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $225.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $180.32 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.