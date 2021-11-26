Financial Enhancement Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 89,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,719,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

