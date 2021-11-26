iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,136,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51.

