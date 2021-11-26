Courier Capital LLC Buys 400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 860.3% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 303,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 271,939 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 106.1% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

