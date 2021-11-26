Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,125 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,253,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,792 shares of company stock valued at $11,820,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $278.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.06. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $283.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.