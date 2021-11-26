Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires 10,161 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $273,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $343,000.

JAGG opened at $53.73 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43.

